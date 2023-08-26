3 Eagles who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
Which players on the Philadelphia Eagles roster bubble deserve to make the team and who should get cut?
Eagles 53-man roster spot secured: Britain Covey
Britain Covey hasn't been very active as a pass-catcher for Philadelphia in preseason action, but he earned positive reviews in camp and, more importantly, he's a critical piece to the Eagles' special teams puzzle due to his punt-return abilities.
Covey battled a hamstring issue early in camp, but he caught on quickly and looked the part of a player who deserves another go-around with the NFL roster. He's limited to short-yardage work as a speedy, undersized pass-catcher (5-foot-8, 176 pounds), but his track record as a punt returner is undeniable.
Last season, the rookie out of Utah returned 33 punts for 308 yards, with averages out to 9.3 yards per return. There has been some chatter about Devon Allen taking Covey's spot after his brilliant 73-yard kickoff return against the Colts, but it's Covey who has the resume as a punt returner, And, ultimately, punt return work is more important than kick return work given the NFL's new touchback rules.
The Eagles can't lose the forest through the trees here. Allen's performance was impressive, and maybe he has his own case for a roster spot, but Covey was impactful on a regular basis for the NFC champs last season. He's a proven commodity who is showing no signs of decline.