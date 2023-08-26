3 Eagles who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
Which players on the Philadelphia Eagles roster bubble deserve to make the team and who should get cut?
Eagles 53-man roster spot secured: Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo struggled in the Eagles' preseason games, to the point where not everyone is convinced the fourth-round pick out of UGA should make the final cut -- or, at the very least, whether or not he should remain at CB instead of safety.
The counterargument is fairly simple. Ringo is two months past his 21st birthday. He's extremely young by NFL standards and the Eagles, blessed with depth across the board on defense, can afford to be patient. Ringo has an impressive track record of success for college football's top defense. There's no reason to panic because of a few preseason games.
Ringo accumulated 42 tackles and two interceptions in his final season with the Bulldogs. He supplied three tackles in the loss to Indianapolis, getting more involved than he had in previous games. He's a premier athlete at 6-foot-2 with ample room (and time) to grow at the NFL level.
There is some lingering concern about the Eagles' defensive backfield after their disappearing act in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. The loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety didn't assuage such concern, which has no doubt contributed to the chorus calling for Ringo to change positions. Either way, the Eagles should have faith -- and patience -- in the 105th pick. It's far too early to abandon ship.