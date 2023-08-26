3 Eagles who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
Which players on the Philadelphia Eagles roster bubble deserve to make the team and who should get cut?
The Philadelphia Eagles ended their preseason on a sour note, losing 27-13 to Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts. A stray preseason loss doesn't matter in the grand scheme of the NFL season, however, and the Eagles have every reason to be confident in this year's squad.
After going 14-3 en route to a Super Bowl appearance, the Eagles' roster got even better over the summer. The arrival of first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith on defense, as well as D'Andre Swift at running back, has fans dreaming of the Lombardi.
Philadelphia's core starters are mostly established, but with the 53-man roster deadline looming on Tuesday, we focus today on the roster bubble. Here are three players who earned a spot during the Eagles' preseason finale, as well as one who should probably be left out.
Eagles 53-man roster spot secured: Julian Good-Jones
The Eagles signed Julian Good-Jones to a Reserve/Future contract in January after a strong season in the CFL. The former Iowa State product went undrafted in 2020, but went through training camp with the Eagles before roster cuts. He also worked out with the team last November.
Philadelphia has arguably the best offensive line in football, but depth is a point of concern. Good-Jones can toggle between guard or center. That versatility could make him useful for the Eagles, who lack elite fill-ins at either position. The disparity in talent between the CFL and NFL is vast, but Good-Jones was a legitimate star in Canada.
He has been poking around the organization for long enough to earn a real chance in 2023.