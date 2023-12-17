3 Green Bay Packers to blame for another loss they couldn't afford
The Green Bay Packers' postseason hopes are hanging by a thread after Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2. Jordan Love comes up small at Packers' most critical moment
It was hardly a terrible afternoon for Jordan Love, who completed 29-of-39 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He made several impressive plays, including this absolute gem to Jayden Reed in the third quarter. Love's ability to extend plays with his legs, maintain vision down the field, and put velocity behind his throws remains a source of long-term optimism.
On the whole, Green Bay has failed Love on numerous occasions this season. Love may or may not have the talent to lead the Packers' offense for the next decade, but it's difficult to properly evaluate a quarterback when the offensive line struggles like Green Bay's does, and when the receiving corps lacks reliable weapons (outside of Reed, a rookie).
Blame will always circle back to the QB, however, and Love was at the center of Green Bay's most critical offensive collapse on Sunday. With the game on the line late in the fourth quarter, Love took his second sack of the game and fumbled on fourth-and-10, effectively ending the Packers' comeback bid.
The offensive line can be roped in, too, as Love can't do much against the pressure here. The fumble was a tough look and a deflating way to end the game, but it would have been a turnover on downs regardless. The Packers' inability to maintain a stable pocket around Love has factored into several of the 25-year-old's mistakes this season.
Mayfield outperformed Love in the QB battle by a healthy margin. Love was solid overall, but that won't get the job done in a must-win game in Week 15. The Packers' season was on the line and Love couldn't lead the offense where it needed to go. He gets his share of the blame as a result.