3 Green Bay Packers to blame for another loss they couldn't afford
The Green Bay Packers' postseason hopes are hanging by a thread after Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
1. It's past time for the Packers to move on from Joe Barry
Let us tell the story of Joe Barry and the Packers' Sunday afternoon calamity through the poetic offerings of Twitter (X).
Joe Barry has been a source of ire in the Green Bay fanbase for multiple seasons now. He continues to profile as one of the worst defensive coordinators in football. The Packers rank 19th in yards allowed per game and, notably, 31st in rushing yards allowed per game. One mild bright spot has been the Packers' pass coverage, but even that fell apart on Sunday. Mayfield completed 22-of-28 passes with four scores and zero interceptions, earning a (literally perfect)158.3 passer rating.
It's clear the Packers faithful are tired of looking upon this unholy blight.
Barry continues to miscalculate his game plan on a weekly basis. He deserves credit for limiting high-octane QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff, but for whatever reason, the Packers have been torn asunder by Mayfield and Tommy DeVito. The Bucs were able to control the line of scrimmage (21 carries and 89 yards for Rachaad White) while Mayfield consistently located his favorite targets in open space, often close to the line of scrimmage with room to run.
Green Bay fans are already gearing up for Bryce Young's coming out party in Week 16. It's that bad.
Tampa Bay barely won the time of possession battle and Green Bay managed the same volume of drives (nine). That didn't stop the Bucs from out-gaining the Packers 452 yards to 321 yards.
How much longer can Matt LaFleur place his trust in Barry? It's a trick question. There's no time left.