3 Green Bay Packers to blame for another loss they couldn't afford
The Green Bay Packers' postseason hopes are hanging by a thread after Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Green Bay Packers' postseason hopes took a major blow on Sunday with a 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following three straight victories over the Chargers, Lions, and Chiefs, the Packers have dropped two straight — to the New York Giants and the Bucs. Far from ideal when the playoffs are on the line.
Green Bay falls to 6-8 with the loss, a full game behind the No. 7 seed New Orleans Saints and 11th in the NFC standings.
It's too early to count the Packers out, but Sunday's game was a prime showcase of the issues holding Green Bay back. Youthful mistakes and an unreliable defense doomed the Packers, as Baker Mayfield put together a remarkable 381-yard, four-TD performance to keep the Bucs in first place in the NFC South.
The Packers fall to third in the NFC North, behind the Nick Mullens-led Minnesota Vikings (7-7) and the now-uncatchable Detroit Lions (10-4). It's too early to count the Packers out entirely, but this was a serious blow to Green Bay's short-term goals.
Here's who deserves the blame.
3. De'Vondre Campbell couldn't help Packers contain Chris Godwin
De'Vondre Campbell was frequently assigned to Chris Godwin on Sunday, which contributed extensively to Green Bay's demise. Two years removed from his All-Pro season in 2021, Campbell's production has been on a steady decline. He has not registered an interception all season and his volume of tackles (62) is down compared to 13 games in 2022 (96) and 16 games in 2021 (146).
Defense has been a problem for the Packers all season, Campbell was roasted time and time again Sunday, with Godwin breaking loose for 10 receptions and 155 yards. Baker Mayfield deserves credit for his improved output in 2023, but he's not a star playmaker. And yet, he picked apart Green Bay's pass defense with effortless precision Sunday afternoon. It was far too easy.
Campbell isn't the only defender deserving of blame, but the magnitude of his assignment and the extent of his blown coverages makes him an easy scapegoat. At 30 years old, the former fourth-round pick is a key veteran on a relatively young defense. The Packers cannot afford no-shows like this. Campbell finished the game with five tackles (one for a loss), but he did too much harm in the passing game to earn absolution.