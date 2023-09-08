3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for season-opening loss
The Chiefs lost their Week 1 opener to the Lions because of unacceptable mistakes by players who needed to step up.
No. 2 Chiefs figure to blame for opening loss: Andy Reid
Andy Reid made some questionable decision on Thursday night and it hurt his team.
The most obviously questionable of those was to go for it on fourth-and-25 with more than two minutes to play. Going for it on fourth-and-20 was insane enough but Jawaan Taylor's false start should have been a saving grace to give Reid the chance to reconsider. The Chiefs had three timeouts and could have punted it away before the two-minute warning.
Reid had other chances to make the bold call and he passed. Twice Kansas City faced fourth-and-two from around the Detroit 20. It made sense to kick a field goal to take a lead, but kicking another field goal to go up by six wasn't the right call in hindsight. That was the time to go for it.
Reid is one of the best coaches in the game. This just wasn't his best outing. Circumstances were difficult to be fair, but the win was there for the taking with one or two better decisions.
He also holds some blame for the aforementioned receiver disaster. There's no way Reid didn't sign off on each and every one of those pass-catchers being trusted enough to be on the roster. For a few of them, it's clear that trust was misplaced.