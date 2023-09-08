3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for season-opening loss
The Chiefs lost their Week 1 opener to the Lions because of unacceptable mistakes by players who needed to step up.
The start of the 2023 NFL season was celebratory for the Chiefs at first. They got to open the new campaign at Arrowhead Stadium while honoring the reigning Super Bowl victors.
But the 2022 season is in the rearview mirror and the second half against the Lions brought Kansas City down to earth hard. They're 0-1 thanks to a 21-20 loss.
Who is to blame for the disappointing start?
No. 3 Chiefs figure to blame for opening loss: Brett Veach
The Chiefs couldn't control Travis Kelce being injured. No matter what happened, Patrick Mahomes was going to have his most reliable receiving option on the sidelines for the game. However, general manager Brett Veach's personnel decisions had a spotlight shown on them on Thursday night and it wasn't exactly pretty.
It starts with Chris Jones. In a one-point game, it's hard to argue that Jones couldn't have made a difference. His presence on the inside could have turned the tide defensively, whether preventing a score at some point or keeping the Lions offense from ultimately running out the clock. He's an impact player and his impact wasn't available because the Chiefs haven't been willing to pay him what he's worth.
It goes beyond Jones as well. Kansas City went into the 2023 season content with a receiving corps that has no one close to WR1 capabilities. Losing Kelce put that in stark perspective. No receiver caught more than two passes against the Lions. There were costly drops all over the field.
Mahomes needed someone, anyone, to step up and be his go-to guy. Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn't it. Justin Watson wasn't it. Skyy Moore wasn't it. Richie James, Justyn Ross and certainly Kadarius Toney didn't get the job done.