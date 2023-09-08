3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for season-opening loss
The Chiefs lost their Week 1 opener to the Lions because of unacceptable mistakes by players who needed to step up.
No. 1 Chiefs figure to blame for opening loss: Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney dropped a pass and it resulted in a touchdown for the other team. That's as big of a mistake as possible and was certain to land him firmly in the path of the blame train.
No NFL game comes down to one play, but the Chiefs lost by one point and Toney gifted the Lions seven. That's about as clear as it gets in terms of singular plays that determined the outcome of a game.
And that wasn't even his only extremely costly play of the game!
Toney also dropped a third-down pass that would have resulted in a first down on a drive that resulted in a field goal. Then he dropped another pass on the final drive of the game that would have helped move the Chiefs closer to field goal range.
There's no excuse for those drops. The most important job of a receiver is to instill trust that when a ball comes his way, he'll take care of it. Toney did the opposite and it'll take time for him to rebuild that trust, if he ever gets the chance.