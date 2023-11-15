3 Kenny Pickett replacements who can lead Steelers to a Super Bowl next season
Highlighting the key QB options that could elevate the Pittsburgh Steelers to Super Bowl contenders next season.
By James Nolan
2. Sign Joshua Dobbs
In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Steelers used their fourth-round pick to select Joshua Dobbs. He never got the chance to start with Pittsburgh, but now he's getting his opportunity this season. Dobbs hasn't disappointed this season, as he has a total of 16 touchdowns.
The 28-year-old QB is showing everyone what he can do, as he lit it up with the Arizona Cardinals before the Vikings decided to trade for him. Dobbs has led Minnesota to two straight victories since coming over, and people are starting to take notice.
In his most recent game, the former Tennesee QB completed 23/34 of his passes for 268 yards and a touchdown. Dobbs also had 44 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to go with his elite passing performance.
If the new Vikings QB continues to play at a high level, he will be receiving a ton of phone calls this offseason. The Steelers should most definitely be one of those teams contacting Dobbs this offseason.