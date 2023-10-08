3 Kyle Wright replacements for Braves in 2024, including 1 trade
The Atlanta Braves will be without pitcher Kyle Wright for the rest of the postseason and all of 2024
By Mark Powell
Braves could sign soon-to-be free agent Sonny Gray
Gray's asking price has gone up considerably the last year or so. Since being acquired by the Minnesota Twins, Gray has an ERA of 2.79 in 2023. This is his way of following up a campaign with a 3.08 ERA. Gray has established himself as the Twins ace, but he won't take a discount in what might be his best, last chance to receive a long-term contract.
The question, of course, is whether Alex Anthopoulos will pay enough to acquire a player like Gray. AA isn't one to splurge in free agency, so it would against his very identity as a general manager. However, even Anthopoulos has to adapt to the times. Sadly, not every player can be on a long-term, team-friendly deal
Atlanta has even more questions to answer this offseason, specifically what to do with Max Fried. While Fried is under contract for 2024, he will become a free agent in 2025. Something has to give, and signing Gray could serve as a long-term investment to replace Fried when the time comes.