3 Kyle Wright replacements for Braves in 2024, including 1 trade
The Atlanta Braves will be without pitcher Kyle Wright for the rest of the postseason and all of 2024
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves announced that Kyle Wright would not be joining them on their postseason journey this week. Wright, who was the NL wins leader in 2022 with over 20 victories to his name, was placed on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury this season. While the Braves thought his initial injury had fully healed, hence Wright being involved in the team's late-season playoff push, he has since been declared out for the rest of 2023 and 2024, as he'll undergo surgery on that same shoulder.
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker addressed the media prior to NLDS Game 1 against the Phillies regarding Wright's injury.
"Kyle is not right. He had an MRI yesterday, and he's going to have to have a procedure done in order to get him right," Snitker told reporters on Saturday. "And we are going to confer with the doctors and decide exactly what it is. But you could tell he wasn't right in the last three or four outings in the regular season. Looking at it, he's going to miss next year."
Braves first baseman Matt Olson joined the chorus of Braves players who consoled Wright after the injury news broke.
"Obviously you feel for Kyle," Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson said. "I know he worked hard to try to get back and feel right this year. Like you said, 21 (win) guy, you don't just stumble across that, so we know the kind of guy Kyle is and stuff that he has and what he means on the mound for us."
With Wright out the entirety of 2024, as well, Atlanta needs to make a move this offseason.
Atlanta Braves should sign Jordan Montgomery to replace Kyle Wright
If the Braves are to replace a player of Wright's stature -- a former 20-game winner at his best -- they need to aim high. Jordan Montgomery, who is pitching with the Texas Rangers this offseason and set to be a free agent this winter, is the type of player who would play well in Atlanta.
Montgomery is sure to have plenty of suitors, including his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Our own MLB insider Robert Murray pitched a Montgomery return to St. Louis.
"Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis. Yes, they traded him at this past deadline, but there is history of team’s trading players and re-signing them (see: the Yankees trading Aroldis Chapman at the trade deadline and then re-signing him that same winter)...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides."
Atlanta could offer similar money, plus the opportunity for Montgomery to join a contending team, something the Cards were lacking last season.