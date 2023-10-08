3 Kyle Wright replacements for Braves in 2024, including 1 trade
The Atlanta Braves will be without pitcher Kyle Wright for the rest of the postseason and all of 2024
By Mark Powell
Braves can trade for Corbin Burnes in Brewers blockbuster
While the Braves and Max Fried are locked in an arbitration battle of their own, the Brewers and Corbin Burnes did not play nice last offseason. Burnes took Milwaukee's attempt to save less than $1 million personally, and called them out to the media.
“There’s no denying that the relationship was definitely hurt from what (transpired) over the last couple weeks. There’s really no way to get around that,” Burnes said. “When some of the things that are said … they basically put me in the forefront of the reason why we didn’t make the postseason last year. That’s something that probably didn’t need to be said.”
As FanSided's Robert Murray said at the time, Burnes officially put the Brewers on notice. They've done little to rectify the situation since. Atlanta could be an easy trade target for Milwaukee if they were to deal away Burnes this winter, thus shipping the looming contract elsewhere.
Trading for Burnes would take up plenty of Atlanta's prospect capital, which would be a tough pill to swallow for Anthopoulos. Still, it's tough to argue with Burnes results. He can be the ace the Braves need without Wright and perhaps Fried in the long term.