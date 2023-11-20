3 more former Cardinals John Mozeliak can bring home after Lance Lynn
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Lance Lynn on Monday in what's expected to be the first of many moves to fix their starting rotation.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals should bring back Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery is a favorite to sign with the Texas Rangers or Boston Red Sox, but a return to St. Louis should not be ruled out entirely, either. Monty was the Cards ace before they traded him to Texas at the deadline as part of the ultimate rental success story. Montgomery went to Arlington, led the rotation even without Max Scherzer for much of that time, and won a World Series.
However, Texas would like Montgomery back, and they have plenty of money to offer. The Red Sox have been connected to Montgomery since the start of free agency, and you can bet his agency has at least answered the phone. However, there's a reason FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray thought a Cards reunion was on the table late last season:
"Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis. Yes, they traded him at this past deadline, but there is history of team’s trading players and re-signing them...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides," Murray wrote.
Who am I to disagree? Montgomery may be out of Mozeliak's price range, but he's worth a meeting.