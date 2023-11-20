3 more former Cardinals John Mozeliak can bring home after Lance Lynn
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Lance Lynn on Monday in what's expected to be the first of many moves to fix their starting rotation.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals should pursue Michael Wacha while his market is cold
Did everyone just forget about Michael Wacha or something? While Wacha is clearly a second-tier pitcher in this free-agent market, he's no slouch either. Wacha had an ERA of 3.22 in San Diego last season just a year following an outstanding bounce-back campaign for the Boston Red Sox. He has proven his worth, and Wacha is back.
If the Cards were to offer Wacha a multiyear deal soon before his market heats up, they may be able to sign a mid-rotation starter prior to the start of the winter meetings. What am I missing? As FanSided's Curt Bishop wrote just a few weeks ago, Wacha would be welcomed back in St. Louis.
"Wacha was a fan-favorite in St. Louis, and fans would certainly enjoy seeing him back in Cardinal red if he can continue to pitch the way he has over the past few seasons. Cardinals fans remember him best for his success during the 2013 postseason, and the veteran right-hander is pitching much more like the Cardinals expected him to early in his career," Bishop wrote.
It's in intriguing thought, and one the Cards ought to flirt more with before Wacha becomes one of the better starting pitchers on the market.