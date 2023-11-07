5 former St. Louis Cardinals who should come back home this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are set for a busy offseason, one that could include reunions with some friendly faces. There are several former Cardinals on the free agent market.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are ready to go this offseason. They have money to spend on pitching and will likely spend more than they have in recent years.
Much of this is due to the fact that they finished with a 71-91 record, securing their first losing season since 2007.
On the free agent market, there are several former Cardinal players who could be of use to their old team in 2024, specifically on the pitching side.
5. Michael Wacha
Michael Wacha made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 2013. He almost threw a no-hitter in September of that year and even earned NLCS MVP honors as the Cardinals surged to the World Series.
Two years later, Wacha was an All-Star for the first time. Injuries slowed him down in the following years, and he ultimately left St. Louis after 2019.
After stints with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays, Wacha seemingly re-invented himself with the Boston Red Sox, going 11-2 in 23 starts with a 3.32 ERA in 2022. He joined the Padres in free agency last offseason.
Wacha continued his upward trend, posting a 3.22 ERA. Now a free agent once again, St. Louis could look to him as a potential middle-of-the-rotation option as they shop for pitching and attempt to put a disastrous 2023 behind them.
Wacha was a fan-favorite in St. Louis, and fans would certainly enjoy seeing him back in Cardinal red if he can continue to pitch the way he has over the past few seasons.
Cardinals fans remember him best for his success during the 2013 postseason, and the veteran right-hander is pitching much more like the Cardinals expected him to early in his career.