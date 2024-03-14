3 more free agents Cowboys should sign after swiping Eric Kendricks
The Dallas Cowboys finally made a signing in free agency by adding linebacker Eric Kendricks. Here are three more free agents they should sign.
By Scott Rogust
2. Donovan Smith, OT
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is going to look a bit different entering the 2024 season. Center Tyler Biadasz departed Dallas to join Dan Quinn with the Washington Commanders. That wasn't too stunning. But what was perhaps the most shocking move was the Cowboys moving on from long-time left tackle Tyron Smith. For the first time, the Cowboys will need to find Smith's replacement.
Finding an offensive tackle on the cheap is not going to be easy for the Cowboys. But one player who does stand out is Donovan Smith.
After spending the majority of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith's numbers were far from perfect. Smith was penalized nine times, which was tied for 11th most in the NFL, but allowed just two sacks. Yet, Smith did allow 42 quarterback pressures and seven quarterback hits.
While Smith didn't have the greatest of years, he was the starting offensive tackle for two Super Bowl-winning teams. If the Cowboys want to add a veteran offensive tackle, Smith is the one to add that will likely be in their price range.