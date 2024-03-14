3 more free agents Cowboys should sign after swiping Eric Kendricks
The Dallas Cowboys finally made a signing in free agency by adding linebacker Eric Kendricks. Here are three more free agents they should sign.
By Scott Rogust
1. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
The Dallas Cowboys greatly missed Amari Cooper after trading him to the Cleveland Browns. While they have a stud in CeeDee Lamb and a solid secondary option in the passing game in Brandin Cooks, they could stand to add a receiver this offseason.
Dallas is reportedly allowing Michael Gallup to pursue a trade. That leaves a pretty substantial opening in the wide receiver depth chart. The NFL Draft is very rich with wide receivers. But if the Cowboys wanted to add a veteran in free agency, how about they swing back to Odell Beckham Jr.?
NFL fans remember the infamous recruiting tour during the 2022 season, in which Beckham visited interested teams looking to sign a contract. The Dallas Cowboys were one of them. It was a high-profile recruiting tour, with Beckham visiting the facility while attending a Dallas Mavericks game alongside fellow Cowboys players Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Ultimately, the Cowboys decided to not pursue a contract with Beckham.
Beckham continued his recruiting tour last offseason before striking a one-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The expectation was that Beckham would play a significant role in the offense thriving in the passing attack. The Ravens did just that, but it was rookie Zay Flowers who played an integral role in that.
Flowers caught 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns on 108 targets. As for Beckham, he recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets.
At the start of the league year, the Ravens released Beckham, allowing him to hit free agency. It's unlikely that Beckham will command anything near the deal he got from the Ravens last year. That could work in the Cowboys' favor. Giving quarterback Dak Prescott another receiver to target downfield could pay dividends. Could it be Beckham?