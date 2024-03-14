3 more free agents Cowboys should sign after swiping Eric Kendricks
The Dallas Cowboys finally made a signing in free agency by adding linebacker Eric Kendricks. Here are three more free agents they should sign.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off yet another season in which they fell incredibly short of their Super Bowl goals. This past season, they clinched the No. 2 seed but lost 48-32 in the Wild Card Round. This offseason, owner Jerry Jones declared that they were going to be "all-in." But this week, the Cowboys were anything but that.
Entering Wednesday night, the Cowboys were the lone team to not sign a single free agent. Cowboys fans were frustrated, wanting the team to do something, anything to try and improve the team. Then, defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was able to bring along linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had initially agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers.
It's evident that the Cowboys are not exploring the top of the free-agent market. Instead, the team is prioritizing low-end moves that don't cost too much. After all, they have just over $2 million in cap space as of this writing (per Spotrac).
Given that, here are three free agents the Cowboys should target after signing Kendricks.
3. J.K. Dobbins, RB
A need opened up for the Cowboys immediately after free agency negotiations began. Running back Tony Pollard is no longer with the Cowboys, instead signing a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys opted against making a run at some of the top rushers available in free agency, watching Saquon Barkley stay in the division with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Josh Jacobs sign with the Green Bay Packers.
The Cowboys' running back depth chart is led by Deuce Vaughn, followed by Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner. This isn't a knock on Vaughn, who could turn out to be a great running back, but they need to bring in a big name. Look at the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles now have Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants replaced Barkley with Devin Singletary, who is coming off a career year with the Houston Texans. The Washington Commanders brought in dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler.
One player the Cowboys they should consider taking a chance on is J.K. Dobbins. There is much greater upside with Dobbins as compared to other options available.
Dobbins was a star running back for Ohio State and was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Dobbins shined in his rookie year, running for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. Dobbins' future looked bright, considering he averaged 6.0 yards per carry that campaign. But then, the injuries piled up.
In 2021, Dobbins tore his ACL during the preseason, and was ruled out for the entirety of the year. In 2022, the running back was limited to seven games due to a knee injury. Then, in 2023, Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1.
Dobbins would fit the bill for a running back who won't cost too much for the Cowboys but could pay off if he were to stay healthy.