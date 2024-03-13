3 more Steelers who won’t be back after Diontae Johnson trade
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson isn't the only Pittsburgh Steeler who won't return to the team in 2024.
By Lior Lampert
1. Mason Rudolph
As the Steelers continue to try putting the offensive woes of the Matt Canada era behind them, they move on from players associated with his tenure, including Diontae Johnson and Mitchell Trubisky. Veteran signal-caller Mason Rudolph, who was 3-0 in three starts in 2023, will soon join his former teammates, especially after the recent signing of Russell Wilson.
With Wilson and 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett on the roster, re-signing Rudolph to be a third-string quarterback makes little sense.
After stepping into a turbulent situation and filling in admirably en route to guiding the Steelers to the playoffs, many players in Pittsburgh’s locker room vouched for Rudolph to return as the team’s starter in 2024, which could create unnecessary pressure on the front office and coaching staff to roll with him ahead of Wilson or Pickett if he remains on the roster. Pittsburgh could and should cut bait with Randolph to avoid potential headaches or distractions.
If the duo of Wilson/Pickett struggles, fans and players will be looking for Rudolph to step in and bail them out. By not retaining him, the Steelers are removing that possibility from the equation.
Instead of staying in Pittsburgh and hoping to win the backup quarterback job, Rudolph can find a better opportunity in free agency.