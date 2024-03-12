Bad blood between Steelers, Mason Rudolph is more real than we know
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson over Mason Rudolph. He's far from over it.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on from quarterback Mason Rudolph -- or perhaps Rudolph has moved on from the Steel City. Frankly, it depends on who you ask.
Rudolph won three games to end the regular season and performed admirably in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills. However, despite his efforts Rudolph is unlikely to start the 2024 season under center in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting job this summer in training camp. Wilson signed a veteran minimum deal, as he will make just over $1 million this season courtesy of the Rooney family. However, it should be pointed out that the Denver Broncos will pay close to $38 million of Wilson's salary in 2024, which is why he was open to a short-term deal.
Mason Rudolph is not happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Rudolph was open to a multiyear contract of his own, and was hoping that would come in Pittsburgh. Yet, despite his success at the end of last season, Rudolph has essentially been replaced on the Steelers roster.
The best-case scenario for Rudolph, who was looking for jobs outside of football as recently as last offseason, would be to sign on for more than one year elsewhere. Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Rudolph was not thrilled with the Steelers decision to sign Wilson in the first place.
"Steelers QB Mason Rudolph been contacted by handful of teams in free agency. Nothing has come of it yet. Still, Rudolph isn't interested in returning to the Steelers even though they want have him back. Maybe it's revisited later if no real offer comes but that's not anticipated," Kaboly wrote.
Pittsburgh has fooled Rudolph once with this scenario. Just a few years ago, he was invited to an open QB competition with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Despite performing well in camp, he finished in third place in that competition.
Rudolph eventually got a chance to prove himself, but it came a few years too late. Now, he'd be better-served signing elsewhere.