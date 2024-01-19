3 moves Dallas Cowboys can make to overcome Mike McCarthy in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys need to make these three moves after deciding to retain head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season.
By Lior Lampert
2. Get Tony Pollard a backfield mate
Last season, Cowboys fans and fantasy football managers alike were begging the team to utilize running back Tony Pollard as a three-down option while he continued giving up touches and snaps to long-time franchise tailback Ezekiel Elliot. With Elliot in the picture, Pollard operated as the lightning to his thunder and he thrived in that role as one of the most efficient backs in the league.
Well, this season, the people got their wish. Elliot was released last offseason before signing with the New England Patriots which paved the way for Pollard to become a workhorse running back behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Unfortunately, the results failed to meet expectations in Pollard’s first campaign as a workhorse running back.
In 2022, Pollard ran for more yards (1,007) than he did in 2023 (1,005) despite earning 59 fewer rushing attempts. Last season, Pollard ranked in the top 10 in yards per rush attempt (5.2) and followed that up by averaging a measly 4.0 yards per carry in 2023, which is below the league average.
Not everyone can be a productive and efficient three-down back. It is a significant workload that wears on a player throughout a season, as seen by Pollard and his ineffectiveness in 2023.
It seems as though the Cowboys took notice and attempted to rectify the matter in the middle of the season by increasing backup running back Rico Dowdle’s usage down the stretch. However, by then it was too little too late.
There is no denying that Pollard is a talented player who is dynamic with the ball in his hands but it doesn’t hurt to have someone who can shoulder some of the load and ease the burden for him.
Assuming the Cowboys re-sign Pollard this offseason (currently set to be an unrestricted free agent), they’d also be wise to bring in a veteran backfield mate.