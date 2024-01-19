3 moves Dallas Cowboys can make to overcome Mike McCarthy in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys need to make these three moves after deciding to retain head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season.
By Lior Lampert
Despite losing embarrassingly to the Green Bay Packers during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to retain head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season. Even with McCarthy conveying confidence in himself and his team, Cowboys fans everywhere have been collectively groaning at the decision made to bring him back.
After finishing the regular season with exactly 12 wins for a third consecutive season, all the Cowboys have to show for it is a first-round playoff exit. It wasn’t only Dallas losing to the Packers that left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, it was how they lost. Green Bay pounced on them from the opening possession and never looked back.
The Dallas faithful are tired of seeing the same movie on repeat. It feels like every year the Cowboys look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender only to falter when it matters most. With that in mind, how can the Cowboys get over the hump next season under McCarthy’s tutelage?
3. Bring in a field general to play linebacker
The Cowboys have been regarded as one of the best defensive units in the NFL since McCarthy brought in former head coach Dan Quinn to run the defense in 2021. During Quinn’s tenure, Dallas’ defense has been able to wreak havoc and force turnovers at a high rate thanks to the likes of elite pass rushers such as Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence combined with the likes of Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and the secondary.
However, one aspect that has plagued this defense is their lack of a field general. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has struggled to stay healthy since being selected for the Pro Bowl in his rookie season, missing at least six games in three of the past five seasons. Vander Esch is still a talented player on the field, but his being on the field has become a big if, which is why the Cowboys need to address the middle of their defense this offseason.
This season, the Cowboys expressed interest in three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts. Ultimately, Leonard chose to sign with the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite missing out on Leonard, the Cowboys made their intentions clear by pursuing him. Dallas recognizes that linebacker is a position of need and weakness for them, meaning they should continue to take bites of the apple in hopes that eventually, a legitimate option will emerge.