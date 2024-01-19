Mike McCarthy's message to frustrated Cowboys fans is groan-worthy
Cowboys fans have to be fed up with head coach Mike McCarthy.
It's back to the drawing board for the Dallas Cowboys after an embarrassing postseason exit to Jordan Love and the young Green Bay Packers offense. Dallas was never really even in the game, suffering a defeat that stands in stark contrast to their success at the end of the regular season, in which they usurped the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East, taking full advantage of their rival's epic collapse.
Despite questionable play-calling and a track record of holding back great teams, Mike McCarthy will remain head coach of the Cowboys for the 2024 season, which surely comes to the chagrin of fans who are underwhelmed with his coaching.
Those fans will be further annoyed by his latest comments at a press conference, which are about par for the course for the kind of cliché, nonsensical coachspeak McCarthy was already famous for in Green Bay when he failed to take advantage of the generational Aaron Rodgers.
Mike McCarthy seems doomed to repeat his mistakes
Starting with the obvious...championship of what? There is the Super Bowl championship, which is technically the world championship. There is no other championship in the NFL, save for maybe the conference championship, which is barely worth talking about if you don't win the Super Bowl. For the Cowboys, it has always been Super Bowl or bust from Jerry Jones, literally from the moment he stepped foot into the building in Dallas.
McCarthy doesn't get it. He didn't for years in Green Bay, and he doesn't in Dallas. When he talks about knowing how to win, the reality is that he had winning records because he played with a literal legend of the game at quarterback, and now in Dallas, he also has a great squad to work with and a legitimately elite quarterback in Dak Prescott.
While McCarthy did win Super Bowl 45 with the Packers, but that was his only appearance. With the Packers, McCarthy went 10-8 in the playoffs, with two of those losses coming in the NFC Championship. With the Cowboys, McCarthy has a 1-8 record.
It's quite something to see McCarthy gloat about championships and winning experience when he's been hired to go further with the team and elevate the players he has into a Super Bowl contender. But he knows as well as anyone that no matter what he says, he is on his last leash to succeed in Dallas next season, which just so happens to be his last on his current contract. Jones is not a patient man.