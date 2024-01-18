NFL Rumors: Cowboys fans collectively groan with decision reached on Mike McCarthy
Entering the NFL Playoffs as the NFC East champions, with nearly double-digit All-Pros, and seemingly a good bit of momentum, the pressure was on Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys to deliver results. Unfortunately, the only result they delivered was an embarrassing beatdown in their own house at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first half and that was basically all she wrote, though they contractually had to finish the game and the Cowboys made it look more respectable with the final tally. As a whole, though, the performance was anything but passable and many surmised, based on previous comments from Jerry Jones and perhaps also wishful thinking, that McCarthy's job was in jeopardy.
After the Cowboys concluded exit interviews for the season on Wednesday, though, they've also reached a decision on Mike McCarthy. Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the head coach will remain in Dallas for the 2024 season.
The collective groan of Cowboys fans can be heard throughout the country on Wednesday night.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys keeping Mike McCarthy for 2024, fans weep
Despite how feasible and how sensible letting McCarthy go would've been this offseason -- especially with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likely on his way out for another job too -- this was always a foreseeable outcome for the Cowboys.
Jerry Jones is the epitome of loyal to a fault. We saw him retain former head coach Jason Garrett for years beyond when it would've been defensible to fire him, so it only stands to reason that the same would likely happen this time around with McCarthy.
At the same time, it's a maddening conclusion for this season. Yes, the regular season was great -- but there have been plenty of great regular season showings for the Cowboys. This franchise is measured on Super Bowl titles and the playoff success has been severely and troublingly lacking for nearly three decades now.
McCarthy has done nothing to prove that he's the right sideline leader to get the franchise over that hurdle -- in fact, one could argue he's made it look worse. Who could forget not getting the ball spiked with poor time management, the Zeke snap to end the game, and now the Packers beatdown that's added to that?
This felt like the perfect time to move on from McCarthy and take one more big swing at the right head coach, particularly with the likes of Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh available in the coaching carousel. Instead, the Cowboys are standing pat. Time will tell the truth, but the initial reaction has to feel like that's a massive mistake in Dallas.