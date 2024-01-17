5 free agents the Cowboys can sign to win the Super Bowl next season
If the Cowboys can sign these NFL free agents, the Super Bowl could finally be Jerry Jones' to claim again.
Just when it seemed like the Dallas Cowboys were getting somewhere, they had their hearts ripped out of their chests after an unsightly defensive display in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers. Dallas were left dismayed, dismantled, destroyed, and decimated by one of the NFL's fastest-rising stars in Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who sliced and diced through Dan Quinn's overmatched secondary.
For as much as the focus is centered on Dak Prescott at quarterback, Cowboys fans understand that their franchise signal-caller is the least of their concerns. He's the reason why they won the NFC East in the first place.
Meanwhile, the real neglected issue is the defense, with gaping holes at linebacker and a few other key needs scattered across a unit that finished fifth in the league in points allowed and yards allowed on paper, but left a lot to be desired in reality when it was all on the line.
With the right additions, the Cowboys have what it takes to get back to the promised land and bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the eternally mercurial Jerry Jones. Here are five free agents Dallas should take a hard look at in 2024.
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
They say to never spend big money on a running back, but the right running back can make the difference between Super Bowl victory and defeat.
For top contenders, hard-nosed rushers who can grind out yards consistently between the tackles are often best at opening up a passing game. There's a reason why the New England Patriots found more success in the postseason with LeGarrette Blount, which is, in turn, why Tom Brady advocated for Leonard Fournette on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to his seventh Super Bowl ring.
Derrick Henry is a completely different monster than either Blount or Fournette, because when you break down his statistics and his physical tools, he is legitimately one of the most talented running backs in NFL history.
The Alabama product is one of those guys you make an exception for and break the bank for, and it would be quite the marvel to see what he could be capable of as a foundational piece in an offense capable of flaunting a high-octane passing attack with a gamut of receiving weapons around Dak Prescott.
With. due respect to Tony Pollard, who is a decent running back but an impending free agent himself anyway, the Cowboys could be capable of so much more with an elite rusher like Henry who can break tackles at will and wear defenses down. He'll keep safeties and linebackers honest for Prescott to really drive the ball deep to CeeDee Lamb and the constantly underrated Brandin Cooks.