NFL Power Rankings by QB points added: Youngster takes top, Cowboys elite, Super Bowl QB tumbles
With Week 3's Sunday slate coming up in a few days, we take a look at power rankings through a fresh lens: How many expected points added each team's starting quarterback has added per play.
By Josh Wilson
Expected points added is a comparison of game states and a look at how much scoring a team or player has added, on an expected basis, to its point total.
It's a helpful measure for quarterbacks, who are tasked with creating drives down the field to set their respective teams up to score. A high EPA for a quarterback would indicate they have done a good job managing the offense and putting their team in a position to win games.
We revealed our straight-up power rankings earlier this week as we do each Tuesday, but for some Friday fun, let's take a look at how each team's starting quarterback has done, from worst to first, in terms of expected points added per play.
There are some surprises in here. Of course, we must remember that we're just two weeks in. Plenty of time for this to turn around.
Data courtesy of RBSDM's Shiny app.
32. Steelers: Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett, with an EPA per play of -0.304, continues to be a somewhat disappointing quarterback in Pittsburgh. We need him to get out under the shadow of Matt Canada before we can truly make a determination, though.
31. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence is the first shock on the list, coming in at -0.205. He has thrown just one touchdown and is surely the most likely quarterback to jump several spots up this list in just a few week's time.
30. Panthers: Bryce Young
Bryce Young is still figuring it out. No shock to see rookies this far down the list who are thrust right into starting roles.
29. Browns: Deshaun Watson
Not a shock to see Deshaun Watson this low, but it is further evidence that the Browns made a questionable choice to trade for Watson, and an even more questionable choice to give him guaranteed money. Just... why?