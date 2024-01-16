3 NFL Draft prospects the Giants could take with the sixth-overall pick
Will the New York Giants draft a top quarterback or provide support for their starting QB in the 2024 NFL Draft? Find out the tough decision they have to make.
By James Nolan
Giants should select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Giants haven't had a true No. 1 receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. was playing for them. With the sixth-overall pick, they can draft one of the top receivers in the class.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was a monster for the Ohio State Buckeyes over the past two NCAA seasons. He put up over 1,200 receiving yards and recorded 14 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
Standing at 6-4, Harrison Jr. has the size to go up against NFL defenses right away. He would be an elite weapon for Jones in 2024 and would be the lead target among a young group of receivers.
In 2023, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jaylin Hyatt proved they could be productive wideouts. They could both be great a number-two or number-three option, but none are true number-one's.
The former Buckeye would make the receiver room complete. And it could open the door for the other receivers to take the next step.
If the Giants believe Jones can still be their franchise QB, taking Harrison Jr. would prove that. Head coach Brian Daboll would love to have the Ohio State product in his offense next season, as the young receiver could help New York get back to the playoffs in 2024.