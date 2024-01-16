3 NFL Draft prospects the Giants could take with the sixth-overall pick
Will the New York Giants draft a top quarterback or provide support for their starting QB in the 2024 NFL Draft? Find out the tough decision they have to make.
By James Nolan
Giants could replace Daniel Jones with LSU QB Jayden Daniels
After signing a four-year deal worth over $160 million last offseason, Jones had a rough 2023 season. In six games, he threw six interceptions and only two touchdowns. The 26-year-old spent the rest of the season on the injured reserve with a torn ACL.
New York structured the former Duke QBs deal so they can get out of it following next season without much cap implications for 2025. This is leading some to believe that Schoen could use their top pick on a new signal caller. In his latest mock draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS has the Giants selecting LSU QB Jayden Daniels.
In 2023, Daniels threw 40 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions for the Tigers. The Giants current starter threw just 15 passing touchdowns in his last full season.
Daboll and Schoen inherited Jones when they were hired a few years ago. They could be inclined to use the sixth-overall pick on their guy and allow him to sit behind Jones to learn the ways.
Teams that have allowed their first-round QBs to sit at first have seen the benefits. Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love just won his first playoff game after sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for two seasons. Patrick Mahomes also benefited greatly after taking a backseat with the Kansas City Chiefs in his rookie season.
If the Giants take Daniels in the first round, they have the luxury of allowing him to sit behind Jones for a bit. Schoen will have a tough decision to make in the draft. Taking a new signal caller in the first round is clearly on the table, and the former LSU QB could be the guy.