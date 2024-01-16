3 NFL Draft prospects the Giants could take with the sixth-overall pick
Will the New York Giants draft a top quarterback or provide support for their starting QB in the 2024 NFL Draft? Find out the tough decision they have to make.
By James Nolan
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants attain the sixth overall pick. The general manager, Joe Schoen, is headed into his third draft during his tenure. He will have a tough choice to make in the first round. New York could take a top quarterback after Daniel Jones' injury concerns, or Schoen could give his starting QB help.
The offensive line was terrible for New York in 2023. Giants QBs got sacked 85 times this past season, which was the most in the entire NFL. With a top-ten pick in the draft, Schoen could find protection for his pass thrower.
New York also lacks pass catchers. Not a single player on the Giants recorded over 800 receiving yards last season. They have a few talented receivers, but the team lacks a legitimate No. 1.
It will be interesting to see which route the Giants take, as they have pieces on the roster that could get them to the playoffs next season. Bobby Okereke and Xavier McKinney proved to be studs on the defensive side, and star running back Saquon Barkley has indicated his interest in staying in New York.
With that being said, the Giants could use their top pick to help them win now and in the future. We cannot rule out the possibility of the organization selecting their future QB, as Schoen hasn't selected a signal caller in his two drafts as New York's GM.
Giants could draft Notre Dame OT Joe Alt to protect Daniel Jones
Schoen needs to restructure the Giants offensive line in the offseason, as they can't allow anywhere close to 85 sacks if they want to make the playoffs next season.
Outside of Andrew Thomas, New York's offensive line isn't pretty. Using the sixth-overall pick on one of the top offensive linemen in the draft could be the best option.
Coming out of Notre Dame, offensive tackle Joe Alt is one of the top prospects in the draft. The 21-year-old allowed just one sack and five total pressures this past NCAA season. In 2022, he allowed just three hurries and zero sacks. Notre Dame linemen seem to be hits in the NFL. Quenton Nelson and Ronnie Stanley are two examples of just that.
New York had high hopes for Evan Neal playing alongside Thomas. It seems as if the former Alabama tackle could turn out to be a bust. Pairing Alt and Thomas up on the offensive line would give the Giants two elite young linemen who could protect Jones for a long time.