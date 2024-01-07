3 NFL head coaches who should absolutely be fired, but are somehow safe
These three NFL coaches should be fired but appear to be safe.
1) Robert Saleh hasn't won enough with the Jets
While it appears unlikely that one of Allen or Smith will lose their jobs, we know for sure that Robert Saleh will remain the head coach of the New York Jets for another season. Owner Woody Johnson said that Saleh and GM Joe Douglas will be back for the 2024-25 season, saying “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”
Saleh was dealt a rough hand with the Aaron Rodgers injury. Just four plays in, their season was effectively over. He deserves a pass for the horrific offense, as personnel such as Douglas and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett deserve more blame there. Still, Saleh hasn't done enough in his three years as Jets head coach to warrant this kind of job security.
The bottom line is the Jets are 17-33 in Saleh's tenure as head coach. He deserves credit for their defense, but even the defense has been underwhelming at times. They've had some dominant games, but also stinkers against teams like the Cowboys, Dolphins, Browns, and Bills. The Jets rank 17th in total points allowed, which is not where they should be with as much talent as they have.
While his rosters have been undermanned especially on the offensive side of the ball, the Jets have been competitive in the first half of each of the last two seasons. The Jets were 5-2 through their first seven games last season before finishing 7-10. They were 4-3 through their first seven games of this season, and are now 6-10 heading into their final week of the season.
Saleh has been better than Adam Gase, but that's not saying much at all. Rodgers seeming to want him back obviously matters, but that doesn't mean he deserves to be back. The Jets would be better off letting Saleh go.