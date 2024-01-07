3 NFL head coaches who should absolutely be fired, but are somehow safe
These three NFL coaches should be fired but appear to be safe.
2) Arthur Smith has failed in his Falcons tenure
Arthur Smith was seen as an excellent hire by the Atlanta Falcons after everything he did with the Titans' offense. He made Ryan Tannehill look good while helping Derrick Henry put up some seasons to remember out of their backfield. Since the move to Atlanta, things haven't gone so swimmingly for Smith, who has put up three straight losing seasons with the Falcons.
The Falcons remain alive somehow in Week 18 due to how bad the NFC South is, and they can make the playoffs if they get a win and things break their way, but that doesn't mean Smith deserves any praise. Backing into the playoffs with an 8-9 record isn't much to be super excited about.
The Falcons were seen as an exciting team that had a chance to make the playoffs thanks in large part to their dynamic playmakers on offense like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. All three of those players were selected in the top eight of the last three drafts, yet they've all disappointed to an extent. The reason why can be traced back to Arthur Smith.
Robinson was viewed as a 'generational' running back coming out of Texas, yet he has just 23 more carries than Tyler Allgeier, a fine player who is nowhere near as talented as Bijan. London and Pitts have combined for five touchdown receptions, despite playing in 31 of their possible 32 games heading into their final regular season game.
Atlanta ranks 26th in the NFL in points per game. Smith is the one who came in with the offensive background, yet has done nothing to improve in his three years with the Falcons. Quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke haven't been good enough, but part of that is on Smith too. The Falcons have given Smith three years to improve, and have seen nothing to tell them that he will be any better in the 2024-25 season. Arthur Smith being 'torn' when it comes to bringing him back suggests he's got a good shot at returning. That's a problem.