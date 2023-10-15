3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 6
There was some brutal play from quarterbacks in Week 6. Here are some who deserve to be benched down the line.
By Scott Rogust
Gardner Minshew didn't instill much confidence in Colts fans vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts received some bad news on Sunday morning ahead of their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is seriously considering undergoing season-ending surgery for a Grade 3 AC sprain, as it has been deemed the best course of action to ensure his throwing shoulder is fully recovered. That means the Colts will rely heavily on backup Gardner Minshew.
This offseason, the Colts brought in Minshew, given his knowledge of head coach Shane Steichen's offense during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles. As it turns out, Minshew is better playing off the bench than starting.
Facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minshew was the latest Colts quarterback to throw multiple interceptions against the AFC South rival. Three, specifically. Not only that, but he lost a fumble on the second drive of the game, leading to the Jaguars increasing their lead to 14-3 a matter of plays later. All in all, Minshew's three turnovers resulted in the Jaguars scoring 17 points.
Minsehw completed 33-of-55 pass attempts for 329 yards and threw a touchdown.
With Richardson's status for the rest of the season in jeopardy, the Colts will need Minshew to step up if they want to contend for a playoff spot.