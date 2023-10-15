3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 6
There was some brutal play from quarterbacks in Week 6. Here are some who deserve to be benched down the line.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL season has entered its sixth week. While there is still plenty of time left in the season, teams have to decide whether they want to bolster up for a playoff run, or increase their collection of draft capital to build toward the future. For some teams, they will have to figure out if they have the right quarterback.
In Week 6, there were a variety of quarterback performances that took place. There were good ones, like Tua Tagovailoa's three-touchdown performance in the Miami Dolphins' 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. But then there were some bad showings.
Let's look at the quarterbacks who played like they should have been benched in Week 6.
Russell Wilson continues to show he's not the Russell Wilson of old vs. Chiefs
The Russell Wilson era has not gone to plan for the Denver Broncos. They gave up significant draft capital to acquire him, then signed him to a five-year, $242.6 million contract extension before playing a snap for them. His first year was an unmitigated disaster, and the hope was that bringing in head coach Sean Payton would help.
While not entirely awful for the first five weeks of the season, Wilson didn't have a great showing in Week 6 against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
Wilson and Denver's offense couldn't do anything against Kansas City on Thursday night. In total, Denver put up a total of 197 yards of offense on 49 plays. Wilson, meanwhile, could only muster 95 passing yards on 13 completions (22 attempts). Four of those pass attempts were knocked down at the line of scrimmage, while two were picked off.
The Broncos lost 19-8 to the Chiefs to extend their head-to-head losing streak to 16 games. The last time Denver beat Kansas City, Peyton Manning was their quarterback.
With the Broncos looking like favorites to land a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson's days as their starting quarterback look numbered.