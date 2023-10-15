3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 6
There was some brutal play from quarterbacks in Week 6. Here are some who deserve to be benched down the line.
By Scott Rogust
Desmond Ridder proves he's not the Falcons QB of the future
It is another week in which it becomes rather obvious that the Atlanta Falcons need to address the quarterback position this upcoming offseason. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has stuck by Desmond Ridder this year, even after losses on the year.
Maybe it's time for Smith and the Falcons to move forward with Taylor Heinicke.
On Sunday, the Falcons hosted the Washington Commanders in what turned out to be a winnable game for the NFC South team. In the fourth quarter, Ridder had not one but two interceptions late with opportunities to tie the game up.
With over five minutes to go on a third and goal, Ridder threw a jumping pass into the end zone into the waiting hands of...Washington cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Then, with under a minute left in regulation on Washington's 34-yard line, Ridder's pass intended for running back Bijan Robinson was picked off by linebacker Jamin Davis. That pick was more Davis jumping the route.
On the day, Ridder completed 28-of-37 pass attempts for 307 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
It was a winnable game for the Falcons, but Ridder was unable to tie the game up despite having multiple opportunities to do so.