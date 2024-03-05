3 NHL teams that need to trade for Juuse Saros right now
If the Nashville Predators consider trading Juuse Saros by Friday's trade deadline, these three teams need to do whatever it takes to acquire him.
1. The Devils desperately need a goaltender like Juuse Saros
What a rough season it has been for the New Jersey Devils. They entered the season with lofty expectations after a surprising run to the second round of the playoffs last season, but have been arguably the most disappointing team in the NHL. Goaltending is the biggest reason why.
The Devils have been less than stellar defensively, but their .891 save percentage is good for 31st in the league with only Ottawa's goalies ranking below them. That's a major issue, and is the biggest reason why they're eight points out of a playoff spot entering play on Tuesday.
Vitek Vanecek had an excellent first season with the Devils but has followed that up by being one of the worst goaltenders in the NHL, posting an .890 save percentage in 32 games. Playoff hero Akira Schmid has split time in the NHL and AHL this season due to his struggles. Nico Daws played well for a brief period, but he too has struggled of late. There is no real answer.
The Devils might be too far out of contention to worry about acquiring a goaltender with this season in mind, but Saros has another year under contract and is set to make a very reasonable $5 million. The Devils are absolutely a team to watch next season if they figure out their goaltending situation and make the right head coaching hire. Saros fills one of those two needs.