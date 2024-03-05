3 NHL teams that need to trade for Juuse Saros right now
If the Nashville Predators consider trading Juuse Saros by Friday's trade deadline, these three teams need to do whatever it takes to acquire him.
2. The Oilers should be trying their best to acquire Juuse Saros
This one might be a bit of a reach for a couple of reasons. First, Saros is making a good amount of money, and cap space is not easy to come by for a team like the Edmonton Oilers. Second, if the Predators are indeed going to trade 28-year-old Juuse Saros, they'd likely prefer to send him to the Eastern Conference instead of a Western Conference team like the Oilers. Still, if Edmonton makes a godfather offer, why not pull the trigger if you're Nashville?
The story every year with the Edmonton Oilers is their goaltending. They hoped to have rectified that by signing Jack Campbell to a five-year deal worth $25 million ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, but that's gone so poorly to the point where he's spent most of this season in the AHL. The Oilers are on the hook for three more years of Campbell at a $5 million cap hit annually. Yikes.
Stuart Skinner has played particularly well of late as Edmonton has made their run all the way to second place in the Pacific Division, but he's been erratic over the last two seasons, to say the least. Just this season alone he's been great in December and January but was dreadful in October, November, and February, putting up a sub-.900 save percentage in all three months.
While Skinner has had good moments, the Oilers eventually have to find a way to break through while they have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl under contract. Going all-in and getting one of the best goalies in the NHL gives them the best chance to do that.