3 NY Jets who should be benched or fired after Monday Night Football beatdown
The New York Jets struggle to find offensive success despite their strong defense. Changes need to happen to keep their playoff hopes alive.
By James Nolan
2. Bench Allen Lazard
The Jets needed another receiver to help alleviate pressure off of their star wideout Garrett Wilson. Allen Lazard was supposed to play a significant role in the offense, but he hasn't been a reliable target for his QB.
Over the offseason, the Jets decided to bring in Rodgers good friend from the Green Bay Packers. Lazard signed a four-year deal worth $44 million with New York. This season he hasn't lived up to his expectations and has been one of the worst receivers in the NFL. His 54.3% catch rate this season is a career low.
With Lazard's early struggles, moving him down the depth chart could help the Jets offense get going. Last season he racked up over 700 receiving yards with Green Bay, but he hasn't replicated that production with New York in any of their eight games this season.
A large portion of the offensive struggles are certainly on the QB, but more players on that side of the ball need to step up. Lazard's early struggles are not a good sign. Moving him to the bench might be a smart move to open up opportunities for others.
Other wideouts on the Jets roster might be better suited for the number two role. Rookie receiver Xavier Gipson has impressed his coaches and could be ready for a larger role on the offense.
It wouldn't be ideal to see the Jets move their $44 million receiver to the bench, but it's hard to make a case for Lazard to keep getting reps with the starters after his slow start.