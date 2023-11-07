3 NY Jets who should be benched or fired after Monday Night Football beatdown
The New York Jets struggle to find offensive success despite their strong defense. Changes need to happen to keep their playoff hopes alive.
By James Nolan
The New York Jets lost a miserable game this past Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert played one of the worst games of his young career, yet Zach Wilson's Jets couldn't put enough points on the board to make it stick.
New York's defense showed up, sacking Herbert five times. The issue wasn't Robert Saleh's defense, it was the putrid offense that didn't reach the end zone. If the offense was moving the ball, it's hard to imagine the Jets losing that game.
Throughout the last three weeks of the season, the Jets offense only has two touchdowns. That is not a recipe for success in the NFL. As great as New York's defense is, the offense is negating any strong efforts they put forth.
Defensively, the Jets are right at the top of the NFL. They have all the tools to cause havoc to the top offenses in football. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and now Justin Herbert have had their worst games of the season against the Jets.
Before Aaron Rodgers went down, New York had serious hopes of winning a Super Bowl. That's how good this team can be. If they continue to let the offense hold the rest of the team back, they won't be able to reach their full potential.
Sitting at 4-4 at this point in the season isn't great, but it isn't terrible. A playoff berth is still on the table for New York, but changes need to happen ASAP to avoid this team from spiraling out of contention. Here are three changes the Jets should make to keep their playoff hopes alive.
3. Bench Zach Wilson
The Jets are back in the same position they were a year ago. They have a playoff-caliber defense with an unreliable quarterback. In eight games this season, Wilson only has five passing touchdowns. He's fumbled eight times and thrown five interceptions.
When the former BYU QB was selected second overall by New York in the 2021 NFL Draft, the fans thought they were getting a special player. He's been given opportunity after opportunity to prove himself, but he's shown time and time again he isn't good enough to be a starting QB.
The 24-year-old's time as the starter should come to an end, as he seems to be the main culprit in the stagnant Jets offense. New York's offense looked a lot better last season when Wilson was on the bench, and it would likely be the same this season.
Right now, the Jets have the 30th-ranked passing offense in football, with 169.5 passing yards per game. They're also averaging 16.5 points per game, which is 30th in the NFL.
Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle are the Jets two backup QBs right now. With Boyle having little starting experience, it likely would mean Siemian would be the next man up. Even though he hasn't started since last season, Siemian might be a better option than the current one.
Wilson's struggles have been holding the Jets back for two seasons now. Saleh cannot allow the 24-year-old QB to keep his job if he wants his Jets to reach the playoffs this season.