3 NY Jets who should be benched or fired after Monday Night Football beatdown
The New York Jets struggle to find offensive success despite their strong defense. Changes need to happen to keep their playoff hopes alive.
By James Nolan
1. Fire Nathaniel Hackett
The only reason the Jets brought in Nathaniel Hackett to be the offensive coordinator was to please Rodgers. Without the four-time MVP under center, Hackett's offense looks lost. Wilson has looked like a deer in headlights this season, which is partially due to the lousy playcalling.
New York's offense has been terrible this season, and the only reason they still have a shot at the playoffs is due to their elite defense. If they had an average offense, it's hard to imagine the Jets not having more than four wins.
On Monday night against the Chargers, the Jets had 13 offensive possessions. Seven of those drives ended in punts, along with two field goals. They didn't punch the ball in the endzone at any point in the game.
This season, the Jets have the worst third-down offense in the entire NFL, converting 22.1% of the time. In the red zone, they're just as bad, scoring just 23.81% of the time. Across the last three games, they've scored 12.5% of the time on red zone trips.
The Jets have the tools to be a playoff team, but they aren't using those tools the right way. Even though Saleh urged the media that Hackett's seat isn't warm, you have to wonder how much longer they're going to accept these horrific offensive performances.