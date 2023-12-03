3 NY Jets who deserve most blame after fifth straight loss
A disappointing season for the New York Jets continues as they lose their fifth consecutive game to the Atlanta Falcons.
By James Nolan
1. Joe Douglas
After the Jets lost Rodgers in the first game of the season, it gave the third-year QB another opportunity. It was Joe Douglas who selected Wilson with the second-overall pick in the 2021 draft, which is why it made sense to see New York’s GM keep the young QB around as the backup.
Wilson wasn’t a reliable backup QB for the Jets this season. Neither was Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian likely won’t be either. That’s three backup quarterbacks that have failed to keep the Jets playoff hopes alive.
There were solid backup QB options the Jets could have turned to in the off-season and after Rodgers went down. In the off-season, they could have re-signed Mike white to be Rodgers's backup. After Rodgers went down they could have turned to QBs such as Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco, or Matt Ryan. They even could have traded for Joshua Dobbs before the Arizona Cardinals dealt him to the Minnesota Vikings.
Instead, Douglas banked on his draft pick to be the man. It did not work out and it’s hard to say that the Jets wouldn’t be in a better position to reach the postseason if they sat Wilson down earlier than they did.
We can blame all the coaches and players but at the end of the day, the common denominator has been Douglass's failed attempts at finishing reliable QBs.