3 Philadelphia Eagles who could be traded who aren’t Haason Reddick
Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick isn't the only Philadelphia Eagle who could be on the move this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
1. A.J. Brown, WR
In two seasons with Philadelphia, Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown has arguably already established himself as the greatest wideout in franchise history. Brown holds the top two spots for most receiving yards in a single season by an Eagles player, thanks to his efforts in 2022 (1,496) and 2023 (1,456).
One of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the NFL, few players can do what Brown does with the ball. He is a threat to score a touchdown from virtually anywhere on the field thanks to his incredible blend of size, strength, athleticism, and speed.
So why would the Eagles look to trade a player who is so firmly in the prime of his career at such a premium position and under contract for multiple seasons? Brown’s antics off the field could make Philly inclined to at least explore the possibility of trading him, considering he’d likely bring in a Day 1 draft pick.
The talented albeit vocal wide receiver has not shied away from making his feelings known at times. Whether it be heated sideline discussions with quarterback Jalen Hurts, scrubbing his social media profile of all things Philly, or leaving the door open for a potential trade, Brown has found a way to make headlines for the wrong reasons despite his incredible on-field performance.
Is keeping Brown worth the headache, especially knowing you can receive a lucrative return package? That is what the Eagles must ask themselves.