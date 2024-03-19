3 Philadelphia Eagles who could be traded who aren’t Haason Reddick
Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick isn't the only Philadelphia Eagle who could be on the move this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
2. James Bradberry, CB
Cornerback James Bradberry wasn’t the same in 2023 following his crucial holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII the year prior that essentially cost Philadelphia the game, which is not ideal for the Eagles considering they signed him to a three-year, $38 million contract extension shortly after the mishap.
The Eagles secondary woes were the Achilles heel of a defensive unit that completely collapsed down the stretch of last season, ranking 31st in passing touchdowns allowed to opponents (2.1) and 30th in passing yards allowed per game (255.7), with Bradberry at the forefront of the issue.
Bradberry earned an underwhelming 54.7 PFF grade in coverage, recording 54 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, one interception, and a fumble recovery in 16 games this past season, the first time he didn’t finish the year with multiple picks since 2018.
Whether the costly mistake played a role in Bradberry’s struggles is unclear. But his poor performance after the fact has created a need for a starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay and opened the door for the Eagles to potentially move on from the 2020 Pro Bowler as new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio looks to rebuild the unit after a sluggish campaign that ended disappointingly for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.