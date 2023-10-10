3 Phillies to blame for blowing it big time in Game 2 vs. Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies took a lead into the eighth inning of NLDS Game 2. They came out with a loss.
The Philadelphia Phillies had the Atlanta Braves on the ropes in the NLDS. And then they blew it.
Zack Wheeler pitched five no-hit innings before giving up three runs late, but the Phillies still had a lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning. And then they blew it.
A commanding 2-0 lead in the series was well within reach....and then they totally blew it.
Who is to blame?
3. Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper can't escape at least a little bit of blame coming out of Game 2.
He got doubled off for the final out of the game in stunning fashion. Sure, it would have been difficult to predict Michael Harris would make that catch or that Austin Riley would come up with a play at first. Harper was in a tough spot there. But the Phillies need him to be on his game, to be better than the average player. In that moment, he got caught and it cost the team.
The ending wasn't the only issue to Harper's performance on the night either. He was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and struck out once.