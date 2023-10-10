Every radio call of Michael Harris II and Austin Riley saving Braves season
The Atlanta Braves radio team was electric during the team's comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves survived Game 2 of the NLDS thanks to two heroic moments in particular -- one from Austin Riley, and another from Michael Harris II.
We'll start with Riley, who had a miserable Game 2 leading up to his at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning. Riley was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and faced a 3-2 count to Phillies relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman. Riley won this battle, as he hit a hanging 3-2 slider out of the park with relative ease. The moonshot sent Truist Park into a frenzy, and gave Atlanta its first lead of the postseason.
Every radio call of Braves season-saving plays in Game 2
Ben Ingram was especially emotional in the moment, and it's tough to blame him. The Braves had a historic regular season offensively, but until the later innings of Game 2, they'd remained silent. Then, an offensive explosion.
The team's Spanish radio call is just as creative.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Phillies put a scare into Atlanta fans thanks to Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos. Harper reached first base to lead off the inning, and Castellanos put a charge into a pitch from Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. Braves center fielder Michael Harris II went back on the ball, found his footing, and then made one of the best game-ending catches in MLB Playoff history. The TBS call courtesy of Brian Anderson received plenty of acclaim.
The radio call, which to this point hasn't been accompanied by the relative video, will give any baseball fans not from Philadelphia chills.
Ingram's call of Harris II's play in center field along with the subsequent doubling off of Harper starts just after the 30-second mark.
Atlanta will now head to Philadelphia tied at one game apiece. The Phillies will consider that a moral victory, even if they just had their hearts ripped out in front of 40,000.