Braves fans lose their minds on Twitter after Michael Harris II series-saving catch
Atlanta Braves fans thought their season was close to over, as a loss would have forced them back to Philadelphia facing a two-game hole. Instead, Michael Harris saved the day.
By Mark Powell
The Braves were down 4-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies in what up to this point had been the most important game of their season. After losing Game 1 to Ranger Suarez in rather embarrassing fashion, the offense came alive late at Truist Park thanks to home runs by Travis d'Arnaud and Austin Riley.
The home run by Riley was a signature moment -- one that Atlanta baseball fans will not soon forget. With Ronald Acuña Jr. on third base, facing a full count and two outs, Riley hit a no-doubt moonshot to the left field stands.
It was the Braves first lead of the series, and it couldn't have come at a better time.
In the following inning, the Braves bullpen did not make matters easy. A walk to Bryce Harper, followed by some wild pitching from Raisel Iglesias, gave Nick Castellanos the opportunity to retake the lead in Game 2. Michael Harris II wasn't about to let that happen.
When the radio call comes out, one can only imagine it'll be a must-listen for Braves country.
Atlanta Braves fans go crazy after Game 2 win
Michael Harris II saved the day, and by no means was it an easy victory. Atlanta baseball fans lost their minds on social media.
Harper received plenty of flack for failing to tag up, and instead getting doubled off as he ran around the bases assuming Castellanos hard-hit line drive would fall on the grass, rather than Harris II glove.
Harris II is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, but at that moment the only thing on Harper's mind was scoring on a potential double. Off the bat, it didn't look like Harris II had much of a chance.
The catch itself is one of the best in recent postseason memory, and arguably the best to ever end a playoff game (though that is certainly up for debate).