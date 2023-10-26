3 Phillies free agents who will leave, 2 who will stay in 2024
The Phillies will look a little different in 2024 as they hope to fight back to the World Series after a disappointing NLCS loss.
By Josh Wilson
It's best if the Phillies and Craig Kimbrel go their separate ways
Craig Kimbrel's entrance into postseason games was met with collective groans among Philly fans this season. Kimbrel earned losses in Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS with four earned runs in 1 inning across the two appearances. Manager Rob Thompson was forced to demote him to a non-leverage relief pitcher in the postseason.
Not exactly the kind of pitcher you'd be looking at bringing back for a push back toward the World Series, right?
Kimbrel made the All-Star team this year, but statistically doesn't have quite the same pop he did as an elite late-game reliever years ago. Kimbrel is a two-pitch reliever and there may be a closer out there that is either more reliable or brings a more expansive arsenal to the role (or both).
Kimbrel, who has bounced around considerably throughout his career with seven teams, may very well find himself donning his eighth MLB jersey come spring training.