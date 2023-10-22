Rob Thompson finally waves white flag on key struggling player
The Philadelphia Phillies will relegate Craig Kimbrel to less important reps moving forward.
The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen was an absolute dumpster fire in Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS. Without the fervent Citizens Bank Park crowd at their back, the likes of Orion Kerkering, Gregory Soto, and Seranthony Dominguez looked their absolute worst.
That said, one reliever went above and beyond with his struggles — nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel. The 35-year-old became the first Phillies reliever to lose back-to-back postseason appearances since Mitch Williams in the 1993 World Series.
It was so bad that, after Kimbrel gave up a two-run eighth inning lead in Game 4, manager Rob Thomson said the coaching staff would consider demoting the legendary closer to lower-leverage situations.
Well, that day has arrived.
Phillies demote Craig Kimbrel amid postseason struggles
Thomson said Kimbrel needs a "little break," which if anything is a slight understatement. Kimbrel is 0-2 (the Phillies have lost jsut three times this postseason) with a 7.20 ERA in the postseason. That simply will not get the job done.
Kimbrel is one of the most accomplished closers in MLB history. He reached the 400-save mark this season and he's a legitimate Hall of Fame candidate when one considers the totality of his resume. That said, Kimbrel's career has not gone without hiccups on the biggest stage. He famously struggled during the Red Sox's 2018 World Series run, even if it ended with a ring.
The Phillies were able to steal important rest for Kimbrel and other top relievers Saturday night with a 6-1 victory in Game 5. Zack Wheeler managed seven innings on the mound and "low-leverage" arms like Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm finished the job (with another troubling half-inning stretch from Dominguez).
Jose Alvarado has ostensibly assumed the closer mantle for Philadelphia. If the Phillies find themselves in close games, expect the hard-throwing southpaw to get the nod in do-or-die moments. Kimbrel shouldn't be relegated to the bench entirely — he's a talented pitcher and the Phillies can't lose faith, lest his confidence get destroyed — but a few middle-inning stretches under less stressful conditions could help Kimbrel relocate his form.
The Phillies have two home games to close out the Arizona Diamondbacks. After last season's heartbreaking World Series loss, the goal is simple — to get back to the mountaintop and stay there. The Phillies have more than enough offense to make history, but it will take a more reliable bullpen to topple not only Arizona, but the more formidable American League teams lurking on the opposite side of the bracket.
Philadelphia essentially relegating their top reliever to the doghouse is not ideal. Kimbrel was meant to function as a critical cog in the Phillies' pitching machine. The hope will be that Kimbrel uses the circumstances as motivation and gains command over his stuff in time for the Phillies to deploy him — with confidence — in big moments before the postseason is out.