3 Phillies free agents who will leave, 2 who will stay in 2024
The Phillies will look a little different in 2024 as they hope to fight back to the World Series after a disappointing NLCS loss.
By Josh Wilson
Rhys Hoskins has all the motivation to get back and help this team
For most of its games, Philly was a fun, electric team in the 2023 postseason, up until their tail-end NLCS implosion. Throughout, though, there was one notable absence: Rhys Hoskins.
Hoskins threw out the first pitch of the playoffs ceremonially but remained away from the team rehabbing and hoping to get back for a possible World Series appearance. His appearance would never come to bear with Philly failing to get to the World Series.
After seeing his teammates celebrate in the locker room and participating over Facetime, emotionally, it's hard to see Hoskins wanting to go elsewhere. Obviously, money talks, but even so, he didn't play a game in 2023, leaving question marks for teams about what he will be able to accomplish. The Phillies have the information advantage here, having been able to observe his rehabilitation throughout.
Hoskins has indicated quite straightforwardly he'd like to get back.
There's unknown about whether or not Hoskins can recapture what he was able to do in 2022, but Philadelphia also has upside in that they can use him in multiple ways. Hoskins can play first, left field, or DH for Philadelphia, with other players plugging in or out of those roles as needed. Other teams may need more of a specialist and be looking for a specific role to fill.
It's hard to see another team making a big enough offer to get Hoskins to want to leave Philly.