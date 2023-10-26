3 Phillies free agents who will leave, 2 who will stay in 2024
The Phillies will look a little different in 2024 as they hope to fight back to the World Series after a disappointing NLCS loss.
By Josh Wilson
Aaron Nola could be a lifetime Phillie
Aaron Nola's free agency is definitely the one to watch on this list. I, however, would be quite shocked if he winds up signing on to play his home games anywhere other than Citizens Bank Park in South Philly.
Nola has played all of his seasons thus far in Philly, and asked throughout the postseason run by media if he wants to return, he repeatedly says that he, "hopes," to. He referenced, multiple times, the joy he's had seeing this team through multiple eras to what it is now. It doesn't seem like he's ready to let it go.
Of anyone on this list, though, Nola is also perhaps most liable to get an offer big enough to be tempted out of his emotions and sign the better business deal. His last several seasons have shown he has staying power. Plenty of teams in need of pitching could view him as their ace candidate.
Nola wants to return, but it takes two to tango. If, perhaps, Philly projects a downturn in production the next several seasons, there could be some reluctance to sign him to a long-term deal. Short of making a massive acquisition for an international prospect like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, however, there are not many opportunities to get younger at pitching in free agency than Nola, who is 30.
Nola is a home grown, reliable starting pitcher who wants to stick around. Why wouldn't Philly want to have him back?